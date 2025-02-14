Paquette leads Stonehill against Mercyhurst after 23-point outing

Stonehill Skyhawks (11-12, 7-3 NEC) at Mercyhurst Lakers (9-14, 6-6 NEC)

Erie, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill visits Mercyhurst after Brooke Paquette scored 23 points in Stonehill’s 74-43 win against the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

The Lakers are 7-3 on their home court. Mercyhurst has a 3-7 record against teams over .500.

The Skyhawks are 7-3 against conference opponents. Stonehill has a 3-1 record in one-possession games.

Mercyhurst averages 65.0 points per game, 1.7 fewer points than the 66.7 Stonehill allows. Stonehill averages 64.0 points per game, 3.0 fewer than the 67.0 Mercyhurst gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bailey Kuhns is scoring 19.7 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Lakers. Jenna Van Schaik is averaging 15.8 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 51.1% over the past 10 games.

Sharn Hayward is shooting 40.7% and averaging 15.9 points for the Skyhawks. Kylie Swider is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 6-4, averaging 65.8 points, 29.9 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Skyhawks: 7-3, averaging 66.1 points, 35.7 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.