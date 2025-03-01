Pape, Cornell Big Red host the Brown Bears

Brown Bears (10-15, 4-8 Ivy League) at Cornell Big Red (7-18, 3-9 Ivy League)

Ithaca, New York; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brown visits Cornell in Ivy League action Saturday.

The Big Red are 3-7 on their home court. Cornell is fifth in the Ivy League with 12.3 assists per game led by Paige Engels averaging 2.4.

The Bears are 4-8 in Ivy League play. Brown allows 64.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.1 points per game.

Cornell is shooting 40.2% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 40.8% Brown allows to opponents. Brown averages 61.3 points per game, 1.7 more than the 59.6 Cornell allows.

The Big Red and Bears face off Saturday for the first time in Ivy League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Summer Parker-Hall is averaging 12.3 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Big Red. Rachel Kaus is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

Grace Arnolie averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 14.8 points while shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc. Isabella Mauricio is shooting 33.3% and averaging 8.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Red: 3-7, averaging 51.5 points, 27.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.4 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.3 points per game.

Bears: 3-7, averaging 54.7 points, 26.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.