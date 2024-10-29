Panthers send WR Diontae Johnson, 6th-round pick to Ravens, get 5th-rounder in return

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have added another offensive playmaker for quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The Ravens acquired wide receiver Diontae Johnson and a sixth-round pick in 2025 on Tuesday from the Carolina Panthers for a 2025 fifth-rounder. The Panthers announced the terms of the trade late Tuesday.

Johnson had been Carolina’s leading wide receiver since being acquired in an offseason trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers for cornerback Donte Jackson. Johnson has 30 receptions for 357 yards and three touchdowns for Carolina, but did not play in Sunday’s 28-14 loss to the Denver Broncos because of a rib injury.

Johnson was set to become an unrestricted free agent after the season.

According to a person familiar with the trade, two other teams expressed interest in acquiring Johnson before the Ravens got involved a couple of days ago.

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (5) celebrates a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jacob Kupferman

Given the compensation for Johnson, it’s likely that some teams were scared off by his past issues in the locker room.

Eager to improve their draft positioning for next season, the Panthers are likely to listen to more calls before the Nov. 5 trade deadline.

One player that would make sense to move is running back Miles Sanders, but it’s unclear if he would command anything on the trade market given his lack of production for Carolina over the past season-and-a-half.

Despite their 1-7 record, the Panthers appear unlikely to trade some players, including quarterback Bryce Young, running back Chuba Hubbard and cornerback Jaycee Horn. Hubbard and Horn are well-liked by the organization and could be in line for contract extensions.

Jackson, a two-time MVP, is having the best passing season of his career for the Ravens, with a 115.4 rating and 2,099 yards. He’s thrown 17 touchdown passes with only two interceptions.

Johnson joins second-year wide receiver Zay Flowers and 24-year-old Rashod Bateman — plus a handful of capable tight ends — among Jackson’s options.

However, it’s the defense that threatens to hold the Ravens back.

Baltimore allowed 401 yards in a loss at Cleveland on Sunday that left the Ravens (5-3) a game behind Pittsburgh in the AFC North. So even after acquiring Johnson, Baltimore may not be done dealing before the trade deadline.

The 28-year-old Johnson’s best season came in 2021, when he caught 107 passes for 1,161 yards with eight touchdowns for the Steelers.

He followed that season up with 86 catches for 882 yards in 2022, and his numbers fell off last year as the Steelers shifted the focus of their passing game to George Pickens. Johnson finished with a career-low 51 catches for 717 yards along with five TDs in 2023.

Johnson had previously said he wanted to remain with the Panthers after trade rumors began to swirl around him earlier this season, adding that he was happy catching passes from veteran quarterback Andy Dalton.

The trade leaves the Panthers with a young wide receiving group outside of veteran Adam Thielen, who has missed the past five games with a hamstring injury, and David Moore.

The Panthers have been leaning more in recent weeks on 2024 first-round pick Xavier Legette and undrafted rookie Jalen Coker, who caught his first touchdown pass on Sunday.

Moore and Legette started on Sunday with Johnson and Thielen out.

Coker had four catches for 78 yards and a touchdown against Denver, while Legette had four grabs for 34 yards and a score, his third of the season. Moore had four catches for 39 yards.

Thielen is expected to return this week when the Panthers host the New Orleans Saints.

Jonathan Mingo, a second-round pick in 2023, has also been active but is losing reps to Coker. He has just one catch in the past three games.

