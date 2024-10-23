Panthers QB Bryce Young will start against Broncos after Andy Dalton sprains thumb in car crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Bryce Young will start Sunday at quarterback for the Carolina Panthers against the Denver Broncos after Andy Dalton sprained the thumb on his right throwing hand during a car crash on Tuesday in Charlotte.

Panthers coach Dave Canales made the announcement Wednesday after practice. Dalton did not practice.

Canales said there were no serious injuries in the crash, and that the 36-year-old Dalton would be listed as day to day. Canales said it’s possible that Dalton could be the team’s No. 2 quarterback on Sunday.

“Bryce has been an absolute stud through this whole process. He has been engaged,” Canales said. “He has been involved in what we were doing and is excited about the opportunity.”

Canales said Dalton was driving the car when the crash occurred. His wife and three children also were in the car but were uninjured.

Young was benched two games into the season after starting 0-2. Dalton has gone 1-4 as a starter since then, losing his last four starts.

“I’m fired up for him to have another opportunity and just get in there and play some football,” Canales said of Young.

