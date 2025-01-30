Page, Dartmouth Big Green host the Cornell Big Red

Cornell Big Red (4-14, 0-5 Ivy League) at Dartmouth Big Green (8-10, 2-3 Ivy League)

Hanover, New Hampshire; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dartmouth faces Cornell in a matchup of Ivy League teams.

The Big Green are 3-6 in home games. Dartmouth is sixth in the Ivy League scoring 59.2 points while shooting 40.3% from the field.

The Big Red are 0-5 against conference opponents. Cornell has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Dartmouth is shooting 40.3% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 41.1% Cornell allows to opponents. Cornell averages 53.2 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 58.7 Dartmouth allows to opponents.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zeynep Ozel is averaging 8.3 points for the Big Green. Victoria Page is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

Emily Pape is averaging 11.5 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Big Red. Summer Parker-Hall is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Green: 5-5, averaging 59.7 points, 28.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points per game.

Big Red: 1-9, averaging 50.2 points, 25.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.