Pacific visits Pollerd and Santa Clara

Pacific Tigers (11-12, 7-6 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (12-11, 6-7 WCC)

Santa Clara, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara hosts Pacific after Olivia Pollerd scored 21 points in Santa Clara’s 59-50 win against the San Francisco Dons.

The Broncos are 5-6 in home games. Santa Clara has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Tigers are 7-6 against conference opponents. Pacific gives up 66.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.5 points per game.

Santa Clara scores 63.3 points per game, 3.2 fewer points than the 66.5 Pacific gives up. Pacific averages 65.0 points per game, 0.3 more than the 64.7 Santa Clara gives up.

The Broncos and Tigers square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pollerd is shooting 42.0% and averaging 16.3 points for the Broncos. Alana Goodchild is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Liz Smith averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 14.0 points while shooting 30.8% from beyond the arc. Anaya James is shooting 41.7% and averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 5-5, averaging 62.7 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 65.4 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 10.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.