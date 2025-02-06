Pacific visits Pollerd and Santa Clara

Pacific Tigers (11-12, 7-6 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (12-11, 6-7 WCC)

Santa Clara, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara hosts Pacific after Olivia Pollerd scored 21 points in Santa Clara’s 59-50 win against the San Francisco Dons.

The Broncos have gone 5-6 at home. Santa Clara allows 64.7 points and has been outscored by 1.4 points per game.

The Tigers have gone 7-6 against WCC opponents. Pacific has a 3-11 record against teams over .500.

Santa Clara averages 63.3 points per game, 3.2 fewer points than the 66.5 Pacific allows. Pacific has shot at a 41.0% clip from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points greater than the 37.9% shooting opponents of Santa Clara have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pollerd is averaging 16.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Broncos. Malia Latu is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

Anaya James is averaging 13 points, 4.9 assists and 2.3 steals for the Tigers. Liz Smith is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 5-5, averaging 62.7 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 65.4 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 10.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.