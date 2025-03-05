Pacific Tigers and San Diego Toreros meet in WCC Tournament

San Diego Toreros (5-26, 2-16 WCC) vs. Pacific Tigers (9-23, 4-14 WCC)

Paradise, Nevada; Thursday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific takes on San Diego in the WCC Tournament.

The Tigers have gone 4-14 against WCC teams, with a 5-9 record in non-conference play. Pacific allows 75.6 points and has been outscored by 6.3 points per game.

The Toreros are 2-16 in WCC play. San Diego has a 2-13 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Pacific is shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points lower than the 45.9% San Diego allows to opponents. San Diego averages 69.6 points per game, 6.0 fewer points than the 75.6 Pacific gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lamar Washington is averaging 13.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.6 steals for the Tigers. Elijah Fisher is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

Tony Duckett is averaging 9.8 points for the Toreros. Kody Clouet is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, averaging 64.0 points, 29.8 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Toreros: 1-9, averaging 74.3 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.