Pacific takes on Loyola Marymount following Washington’s 22-point outing

Pacific Tigers (8-19, 3-10 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (15-10, 7-6 WCC)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -11.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific visits Loyola Marymount after Lamar Washington scored 22 points in Pacific’s 78-61 loss to the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

The Lions have gone 10-4 at home. Loyola Marymount is 4-0 in one-possession games.

The Tigers have gone 3-10 against WCC opponents. Pacific has a 3-2 record in one-possession games.

Loyola Marymount averages 70.3 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the 75.3 Pacific allows. Pacific averages 69.4 points per game, equal to what Loyola Marymount gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Johnston is shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 11 points. Caleb Stone-Carrawell is shooting 45.9% and averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

Elijah Fisher is averaging 15.9 points for the Tigers. Washington is averaging 15.8 points, 5.4 assists and 2.2 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 6-4, averaging 68.5 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Tigers: 3-7, averaging 66.4 points, 26.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.