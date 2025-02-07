Pacific takes home win streak into matchup with Pepperdine

Pepperdine Waves (8-14, 3-10 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (11-13, 7-7 WCC)

Stockton, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific will try to keep its four-game home win streak alive when the Tigers face Pepperdine.

The Tigers are 7-4 on their home court. Pacific is 2-1 in one-possession games.

The Waves are 3-10 in conference matchups. Pepperdine is 4-10 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Pacific is shooting 40.8% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 39.4% Pepperdine allows to opponents. Pepperdine averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Pacific gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elizabeth Elliott is averaging 13.9 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Tigers. Liz Smith is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Chloe Sotell averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Waves, scoring 10.4 points while shooting 31.5% from beyond the arc. Malia Mastora is averaging 7.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 64.6 points, 29.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Waves: 3-7, averaging 53.7 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

