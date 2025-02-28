Pacific hosts Portland following Shearer’s 20-point game

Portland Pilots (27-3, 16-3 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (13-16, 9-10 WCC)

Stockton, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland visits Pacific after Emme Shearer scored 20 points in Portland’s 68-67 win over the San Francisco Dons.

The Tigers are 8-6 on their home court. Pacific is seventh in the WCC with 21.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Elizabeth Elliott averaging 3.9.

The Pilots are 16-3 against WCC opponents. Portland leads the WCC with 18.2 assists. McKelle Meek paces the Pilots with 4.4.

Pacific’s average of 4.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 4.4 per game Portland gives up. Portland has shot at a 45.3% clip from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points above the 40.1% shooting opponents of Pacific have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Liz Smith is shooting 38.5% and averaging 14.0 points for the Tigers. Anaya James is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

Alexis Mark is averaging 12 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.1 steals for the Pilots. Meek is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 64.3 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Pilots: 10-0, averaging 74.5 points, 31.2 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 9.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.