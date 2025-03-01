Pacific hosts Portland after Shearer’s 20-point showing

Portland Pilots (27-3, 16-3 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (13-16, 9-10 WCC)

Stockton, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland takes on Pacific after Emme Shearer scored 20 points in Portland’s 68-67 victory against the San Francisco Dons.

The Tigers have gone 8-6 in home games. Pacific ranks eighth in the WCC in rebounding averaging 30.4 rebounds. Elizabeth Elliott leads the Tigers with 6.7 boards.

The Pilots are 16-3 in WCC play. Portland ranks second in the WCC shooting 34.3% from 3-point range.

Pacific’s average of 4.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 4.4 per game Portland gives up. Portland has shot at a 45.3% rate from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points above the 40.1% shooting opponents of Pacific have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Liz Smith is shooting 29.8% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 14 points, 3.3 assists and 2.6 steals. Anaya James is shooting 38.9% and averaging 12.7 points over the past 10 games.

Maisie Burnham is averaging 16.9 points and 1.5 steals for the Pilots. Shearer is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 64.3 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Pilots: 10-0, averaging 74.5 points, 31.2 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 9.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

