Pacific hosts Gonzaga after Battle’s 24-point game

Gonzaga Bulldogs (17-7, 8-3 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (8-18, 3-9 WCC)

Stockton, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga visits Pacific after Khalif Battle scored 24 points in Gonzaga’s 73-53 victory against the Loyola Marymount Lions.

The Tigers have gone 5-7 at home. Pacific has a 4-11 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bulldogs are 8-3 against WCC opponents. Gonzaga is second in college basketball scoring 87.6 points per game while shooting 49.7%.

Pacific is shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 41.6% Gonzaga allows to opponents. Gonzaga has shot at a 49.7% clip from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points higher than the 44.9% shooting opponents of Pacific have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lamar Washington is averaging 12.7 points and six assists for the Tigers. Elijah Fisher is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

Graham Ike is scoring 17.2 points per game with 7.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Bulldogs. Battle is averaging 13.0 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 40.2% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, averaging 68.4 points, 25.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 88.0 points, 34.9 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.