Pacific faces Pepperdine, aims to end 3-game skid

Pepperdine Waves (8-14, 3-10 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (11-13, 7-7 WCC)

Stockton, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific aims to break its three-game skid when the Tigers play Pepperdine.

The Tigers are 7-4 in home games. Pacific allows 66.6 points and has been outscored by 1.9 points per game.

The Waves are 3-10 in conference games. Pepperdine ranks seventh in the WCC shooting 29.8% from 3-point range.

Pacific’s average of 4.1 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Pepperdine allows. Pepperdine has shot at a 38.2% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points fewer than the 39.8% shooting opponents of Pacific have averaged.

The Tigers and Waves meet Saturday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Liz Smith is shooting 38.9% and averaging 14.2 points for the Tigers. Anaya James is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

Chloe Sotell is scoring 10.4 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Waves. Malia Mastora is averaging 7.8 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 38.7% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 64.6 points, 29.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Waves: 3-7, averaging 53.7 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.