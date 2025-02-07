Pacers’ Turner in concussion evaluation after being inadvertently hit in the face by teammate

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Indiana center Myles Turner left in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers after being inadvertently hit in the face by teammate Bennedict Mathurin on Thursday night.

Turner was in concussion evaluation and would not return.

He was going for a rebound when he was struck in the face by Mathurin. Turner went down, but got up and as he moved up court he signaled he needed to come out.

Once a timeout was called, Turner staggered before being steadied on each side by two Indiana staffers. He walked off the court under his own power.

Turner is the Pacers’ career leader in blocked shots in his 10th season with the team.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.