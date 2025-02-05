Ortiz leads North Alabama against Austin Peay after 21-point game

North Alabama Lions (15-8, 7-3 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (9-14, 4-6 ASUN)

Clarksville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama faces Austin Peay after Daniel Ortiz scored 21 points in North Alabama’s 94-65 victory against the Central Arkansas Bears.

The Governors have gone 5-3 at home. Austin Peay is sixth in the ASUN at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 74.3 points while holding opponents to 45.8% shooting.

The Lions are 7-3 in ASUN play. North Alabama scores 79.2 points and has outscored opponents by 7.6 points per game.

Austin Peay’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game North Alabama allows. North Alabama averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Austin Peay gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac Haney averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Governors, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc. Anton Brookshire is shooting 40.5% and averaging 16.7 points over the past 10 games.

Ortiz averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc. Jacari Lane is averaging 17 points and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Governors: 4-6, averaging 75.1 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points per game.

Lions: 7-3, averaging 80.5 points, 37.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.