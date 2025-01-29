Ortiz and North Alabama host Queens

North Alabama Lions (14-7, 6-2 ASUN) at Queens Royals (12-9, 5-3 ASUN)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -2.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama visits Queens after Daniel Ortiz scored 28 points in North Alabama’s 88-84 overtime victory against the Austin Peay Governors.

The Royals have gone 6-3 in home games. Queens scores 76.0 points while outscoring opponents by 2.0 points per game.

The Lions have gone 6-2 against ASUN opponents. North Alabama scores 79.0 points while outscoring opponents by 7.2 points per game.

Queens averages 76.0 points per game, 4.2 more points than the 71.8 North Alabama allows. North Alabama averages 5.0 more points per game (79.0) than Queens gives up to opponents (74.0).

The Royals and Lions square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leo Colimerio is shooting 50.8% and averaging 13.1 points for the Royals. Chris Ashby is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

Taye Fields is averaging 11 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Lions. Jacari Lane is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 6-4, averaging 76.5 points, 35.7 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Lions: 7-3, averaging 79.9 points, 37.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.