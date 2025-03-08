Orji leads CSU Northridge against Hawaii after 22-point game

CSU Northridge Matadors (4-24, 2-17 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (21-8, 15-4 Big West)

Honolulu; Sunday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge visits Hawaii after Nnenna Orji scored 22 points in CSU Northridge’s 77-74 loss to the UC Riverside Highlanders.

The Rainbow Wahine have gone 13-2 in home games. Hawaii ranks sixth in the Big West with 25.6 points per game in the paint led by Daejah Phillips averaging 6.0.

The Matadors are 2-17 against conference opponents. CSU Northridge has a 2-20 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Hawaii is shooting 39.3% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 41.7% CSU Northridge allows to opponents. CSU Northridge averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Hawaii allows.

The Rainbow Wahine and Matadors face off Sunday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meilani McBee is shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Rainbow Wahine, while averaging seven points. Lily Wahinekapu is shooting 40.4% and averaging 10.2 points over the past 10 games.

Erica Adams is averaging 5.7 points for the Matadors. Orji is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rainbow Wahine: 8-2, averaging 60.4 points, 34.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.0 points per game.

Matadors: 1-9, averaging 56.9 points, 31.2 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 4.3 steals and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 33.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.