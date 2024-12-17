Orioles sign veteran RHP Tomoyuki Sugano to a $13M, 1-year contract after his MVP season in Japan

BALTIMORE (AP) — Tomoyuki Sugano is headed to the major leagues at last.

The Baltimore Orioles agreed to a $13 million, one-year contract with the star Japanese right-hander Monday night. Sugano is coming off an MVP season — his third — in Nippon Professional Baseball’s Central League. The 35-year-old spent 12 years with the Yomiuri Giants. He was posted by the Giants following the 2020 season and was available for major league teams to bid on, but he did not agree to a deal.

Sugano went 15-3 with a 1.67 ERA last season, walking only 16 batters in 156 2/3 innings. He added another MVP award after winning in 2014 and 2020.

Sugano pitched for Japan at the 2017 World Baseball Classic and allowed three hits in six innings in the semifinal against the United States.

The Orioles have some pitching questions after making the postseason each of the past two seasons. Baltimore ace Corbin Burnes is a free agent, and starters Kyle Bradish and Tyler Wells were both sidelined last year following Tommy John surgery. Grayson Rodriguez missed time down the stretch because of a lat injury.

If Burnes doesn’t come back, Rodriguez, Zach Eflin and Dean Kremer figure to be in the rotation, but it remains to be seen how much adding the Orioles do the rest of this offseason. Sugano represents another option with some potential upside on a low-risk deal — although he can’t be assigned to the minor leagues without his consent.

In addition to the $13 million salary, Sugano can earn several award bonuses: $50,000 for All-Star selection or election; $100,000 for a Cy Young Award, $75,000 for second place and $50,000 for third; $50,000 for a Gold Glove; $100,000 for World Series MVP and $50,000 for League Championship Series MVP. He’ll become a free agent when the contract expires.

AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum contributed to this report.

