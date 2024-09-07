Orioles Dean Kremer has no-hitter through six innings against Rays

BALTIMORE (AP) — Orioles right-hander Dean Kremer has a no-hitter though six innings Friday night against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Kremer has walked three and struck out seven to help Baltimore take a 1-0 lead into the seventh inning. The closest the Rays have come to getting a hit was in the sixth inning, when Orioles second baseman Jackson Holliday leaped to catch a liner off the bat of Yandy Diaz.

The Rays have advanced only one runner past first base.

This is Kremer’s first start since Aug. 31, when he was struck in the arm by a comebacker in a game against Colorado. He has thrown 81 pitches, 54 for strikes, through six innings.

Tampa Bay starter Shane Baz is also sharp on the mound — the only hit he has allowed was a fourth-inning single to Gunnar Henderson. The game’s lone run was unearned, on a fifth-inning sacrifice fly by Holliday following a throwing error by catcher Ben Rortvedt.

There have been four no-hitters this season, the last on Wednesday by the Chicago Cubs, who used three pitchers to complete the feat.

