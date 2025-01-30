Oregon visits No. 16 Michigan State following Hallock’s 25-point game

Oregon Ducks (15-5, 6-3 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (17-3, 7-2 Big Ten)

East Lansing, Michigan; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Michigan State plays Oregon after Theryn Hallock scored 25 points in Michigan State’s 88-58 victory against the Michigan Wolverines.

The Spartans are 10-0 in home games. Michigan State is second in the Big Ten scoring 82.8 points while shooting 45.5% from the field.

The Ducks are 6-3 against Big Ten opponents. Oregon has a 4-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Michigan State averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 5.2 per game Oregon gives up. Oregon scores 9.9 more points per game (69.7) than Michigan State gives up (59.8).

The Spartans and Ducks match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaddan Simmons is averaging 6.6 points, 3.2 assists and 2.2 steals for the Spartans. Julia Ayrault is averaging 15.9 points and 7.9 rebounds while shooting 42.4% over the past 10 games.

Deja Kelly is scoring 10.4 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Ducks. Nani Falatea is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 7-3, averaging 76.5 points, 34.1 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 11.9 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Ducks: 8-2, averaging 67.7 points, 32.0 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 10.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.9 points.

