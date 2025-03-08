Oregon travels to Washington for conference showdown

Oregon Ducks (22-8, 11-8 Big Ten) at Washington Huskies (13-17, 4-15 Big Ten)

Seattle; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Nathan Bittle and Oregon visit Great Osobor and Washington in Big Ten play.

The Huskies have gone 9-8 at home. Washington allows 75.3 points and has been outscored by 3.8 points per game.

The Ducks have gone 11-8 against Big Ten opponents. Oregon has a 20-8 record against opponents over .500.

Washington’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Oregon allows. Oregon averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Washington allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Osobor is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 8.2 rebounds for the Huskies. Mekhi Mason is averaging 14.0 points and 2.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jackson Shelstad is shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Ducks, while averaging 13.6 points. Bittle is shooting 50.0% and averaging 14.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 3-7, averaging 71.2 points, 28.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.3 points per game.

Ducks: 6-4, averaging 74.1 points, 30.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.