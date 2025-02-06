Oregon State visits Loyola Marymount after Evans’ 29-point game

Oregon State Beavers (11-13, 7-6 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (9-11, 3-9 WCC)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount hosts Oregon State after Naudia Evans scored 29 points in Loyola Marymount’s 73-68 win over the San Francisco Dons.

The Lions are 5-5 on their home court. Loyola Marymount ranks eighth in the WCC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 65.5 points while holding opponents to 43.3% shooting.

The Beavers are 7-6 in WCC play. Oregon State ranks second in the WCC giving up 64.0 points while holding opponents to 39.0% shooting.

Loyola Marymount averages 65.1 points per game, 1.1 more points than the 64.0 Oregon State allows. Oregon State averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Loyola Marymount gives up.

The Lions and Beavers face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evans is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Lions. Maya Hernandez is averaging 10.9 points and 8.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Kelsey Rees is averaging 12.9 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Beavers. AJ Marotte is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 3-7, averaging 60.9 points, 27.2 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Beavers: 5-5, averaging 62.8 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.