Oregon State plays Portland for conference matchup

Oregon State Beavers (17-8, 7-5 WCC) at Portland Pilots (8-17, 3-9 WCC)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Beavers -13.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Michael Rataj and Oregon State take on A.Rapp and Portland in WCC action.

The Pilots have gone 6-7 in home games. Portland is 0-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.3 turnovers per game.

The Beavers have gone 7-5 against WCC opponents. Oregon State is third in the WCC allowing 67.0 points while holding opponents to 42.8% shooting.

Portland’s average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Oregon State allows. Oregon State averages 76.6 points per game, 4.9 fewer than the 81.5 Portland allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rapp is shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Pilots, while averaging 13.3 points and 6.3 rebounds. Max Mackinnon is shooting 45.8% and averaging 18.3 points over the past 10 games.

Nate Kingz is shooting 47.1% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Beavers, while averaging 12 points. Rataj is averaging 18.7 points and 6.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pilots: 3-7, averaging 68.5 points, 29.9 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.2 points per game.

Beavers: 6-4, averaging 77.7 points, 29.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.