Oregon State plays conference rival Saint Mary’s (CA)

Saint Mary’s Gaels (11-9, 7-4 WCC) at Oregon State Beavers (10-13, 6-6 WCC)

Corvallis, Oregon; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kennedy Johnson and Saint Mary’s (CA) take on Kelsey Rees and Oregon State in WCC action Saturday.

The Beavers are 5-3 on their home court. Oregon State is fourth in the WCC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 64.8 points while holding opponents to 39.1% shooting.

The Gaels are 7-4 in conference matchups.

Oregon State scores 61.5 points per game, 2.3 fewer points than the 63.8 Saint Mary’s (CA) gives up. Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Oregon State allows.

The Beavers and Gaels match up Saturday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kennedie Shuler is averaging 7.8 points for the Beavers. Rees is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

Zeryhia-Lee Aokuso is averaging 8.6 points and 3.9 assists for the Gaels. Maia Jones is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 5-5, averaging 62.4 points, 35.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Gaels: 6-4, averaging 67.1 points, 27.4 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 11.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.