Oregon State hosts Pepperdine after Sotell’s 22-point performance

Pepperdine Waves (8-11, 3-7 WCC) at Oregon State Beavers (9-13, 5-6 WCC)

Corvallis, Oregon; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine visits Oregon State after Chloe Sotell scored 22 points in Pepperdine’s 55-43 victory over the Loyola Marymount Lions.

The Beavers have gone 4-3 at home. Oregon State has a 2-3 record in one-possession games.

The Waves have gone 3-7 against WCC opponents. Pepperdine ranks seventh in the WCC shooting 29.6% from 3-point range.

Oregon State scores 61.4 points per game, 3.7 fewer points than the 65.1 Pepperdine gives up. Pepperdine averages 58.7 points per game, 6.6 fewer points than the 65.3 Oregon State gives up to opponents.

The Beavers and Waves face off Thursday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Marotte is shooting 26.9% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Beavers, while averaging 11 points. Kelsey Rees is shooting 41.9% and averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

Sotell is scoring 10.6 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Waves. Makena Mastora is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 5-5, averaging 63.2 points, 33.9 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Waves: 3-7, averaging 55.2 points, 29.2 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 35.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.