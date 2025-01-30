Oregon State hosts Pepperdine after Sotell’s 22-point performance

Pepperdine Waves (8-11, 3-7 WCC) at Oregon State Beavers (9-13, 5-6 WCC)

Corvallis, Oregon; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine plays Oregon State after Chloe Sotell scored 22 points in Pepperdine’s 55-43 win against the Loyola Marymount Lions.

The Beavers have gone 4-3 at home. Oregon State allows 65.3 points and has been outscored by 3.9 points per game.

The Waves are 3-7 in WCC play. Pepperdine ranks seventh in the WCC shooting 29.6% from 3-point range.

Oregon State’s average of 5.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Pepperdine allows. Pepperdine has shot at a 38.4% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point less than the 39.4% shooting opponents of Oregon State have averaged.

The Beavers and Waves match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kelsey Rees is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 7.7 rebounds for the Beavers. AJ Marotte is averaging 11.2 points and 3.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Sotell is averaging 10.6 points for the Waves. Makena Mastora is averaging 10.1 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 5-5, averaging 63.2 points, 33.9 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Waves: 3-7, averaging 55.2 points, 29.2 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 35.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.