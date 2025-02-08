Oregon State hosts Marciulionis and Saint Mary’s (CA)

Saint Mary’s Gaels (20-4, 10-1 WCC) at Oregon State Beavers (17-7, 7-4 WCC)

Corvallis, Oregon; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -4.5; over/under is 130

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) visits Oregon State after Augustas Marciulionis scored 20 points in Saint Mary’s (CA)’s 65-64 loss to the San Francisco Dons.

The Beavers are 14-1 on their home court. Oregon State scores 77.7 points and has outscored opponents by 10.5 points per game.

The Gaels are 10-1 in conference play. Saint Mary’s (CA) ranks seventh in the WCC shooting 33.1% from 3-point range.

Oregon State averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 5.6 per game Saint Mary’s (CA) gives up. Saint Mary’s (CA) has shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points greater than the 42.4% shooting opponents of Oregon State have averaged.

The Beavers and Gaels match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Rataj is averaging 18 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Beavers. Nate Kingz is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

Marciulionis is averaging 13.6 points and 5.9 assists for the Gaels. Paulius Murauskas is averaging 12.5 points and 8.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 6-4, averaging 78.9 points, 29.3 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Gaels: 9-1, averaging 75.4 points, 36.3 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.4 points.

