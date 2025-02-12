Oregon State heads to Portland for conference matchup

Oregon State Beavers (17-8, 7-5 WCC) at Portland Pilots (8-17, 3-9 WCC)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Michael Rataj and Oregon State visit A.Rapp and Portland in WCC action Thursday.

The Pilots have gone 6-7 at home. Portland is eighth in the WCC with 23.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Rapp averaging 5.8.

The Beavers have gone 7-5 against WCC opponents. Oregon State scores 76.6 points while outscoring opponents by 9.6 points per game.

Portland is shooting 42.1% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 42.8% Oregon State allows to opponents. Oregon State averages 76.6 points per game, 4.9 fewer than the 81.5 Portland gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vukasin Masic is averaging 8.7 points and 3.1 assists for the Pilots. Max Mackinnon is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

Rataj is averaging 17.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Beavers. Nate Kingz is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pilots: 3-7, averaging 68.5 points, 29.9 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.2 points per game.

Beavers: 6-4, averaging 77.7 points, 29.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.