Oregon State faces Santa Clara in conference showdown

Santa Clara Broncos (14-13, 8-9 WCC) at Oregon State Beavers (13-14, 9-7 WCC)

Corvallis, Oregon; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara visits Oregon State in WCC action Thursday.

The Beavers have gone 6-4 in home games. Oregon State is sixth in the WCC with 8.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Kelsey Rees averaging 2.8.

The Broncos are 8-9 in conference play. Santa Clara is 3-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.1 turnovers per game.

Oregon State makes 40.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than Santa Clara has allowed to its opponents (38.1%). Santa Clara averages 62.9 points per game, 0.1 fewer than the 63.0 Oregon State gives up.

The Beavers and Broncos match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rees is scoring 12.9 points per game with 7.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Beavers. AJ Marotte is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

Olivia Pollerd is shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, while averaging 16.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks. Malia Latu is averaging 13.1 points and 3.6 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 5-5, averaging 63.9 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points per game.

Broncos: 6-4, averaging 62.8 points, 28.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.