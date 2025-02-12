Oregon State Beavers play the Gonzaga Bulldogs on 4-game win streak

Gonzaga Bulldogs (17-8, 12-2 WCC) at Oregon State Beavers (13-13, 9-6 WCC)

Corvallis, Oregon; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State will look to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Beavers take on Gonzaga.

The Beavers have gone 6-3 in home games. Oregon State is ninth in the WCC scoring 62.2 points while shooting 40.7% from the field.

The Bulldogs are 12-2 against WCC opponents. Gonzaga averages 68.8 points and has outscored opponents by 3.1 points per game.

Oregon State is shooting 40.7% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 40.6% Gonzaga allows to opponents. Gonzaga averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Oregon State allows.

The Beavers and Bulldogs match up Thursday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kelsey Rees is averaging 13 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Beavers. AJ Marotte is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Allie Turner is averaging 13.2 points and 3.8 assists for the Bulldogs. Yvonne Ejim is averaging 22.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 6-4, averaging 64.1 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 10-0, averaging 71.7 points, 38.5 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.