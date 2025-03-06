Oregon squares off against Indiana in Big Ten Tournament

Indiana Hoosiers (18-11, 10-8 Big Ten) vs. Oregon Ducks (19-10, 10-8 Big Ten)

Indianapolis; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon and Indiana square off in the Big Ten Tournament.

The Ducks are 10-8 against Big Ten opponents and 9-2 in non-conference play. Oregon scores 68.4 points while outscoring opponents by 6.0 points per game.

The Hoosiers’ record in Big Ten play is 10-8. Indiana scores 69.7 points and has outscored opponents by 6.3 points per game.

Oregon is shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 41.1% Indiana allows to opponents. Indiana has shot at a 45.4% clip from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points greater than the 40.6% shooting opponents of Oregon have averaged.

The teams did not face off in the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nani Falatea averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Ducks, scoring 7.8 points while shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc. Deja Kelly is shooting 36.6% and averaging 13.3 points over the past 10 games.

Chloe Moore-McNeil is averaging 9.5 points and 4.3 assists for the Hoosiers. Yarden Garzon is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 5-5, averaging 64.5 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Hoosiers: 6-4, averaging 70.4 points, 26.9 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

