Oregon puts home win streak on the line against No. 16 Maryland

Maryland Terrapins (17-5, 7-4 Big Ten) at Oregon Ducks (16-6, 7-4 Big Ten)

Eugene, Oregon; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon will try to keep its six-game home win streak alive when the Ducks face No. 16 Maryland.

The Ducks have gone 13-1 at home. Oregon has a 15-6 record against teams above .500.

The Terrapins are 7-4 in conference play. Maryland ranks seventh in the Big Ten shooting 33.9% from 3-point range.

Oregon makes 43.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than Maryland has allowed to its opponents (39.5%). Maryland averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Oregon gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deja Kelly is averaging 10 points and 3.5 assists for the Ducks. Nani Falatea is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games.

Kaylene Smikle is averaging 17.3 points and 1.6 steals for the Terrapins. Shyanne Sellers is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 7-3, averaging 61.9 points, 29.2 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points per game.

Terrapins: 5-5, averaging 73.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.