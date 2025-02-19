Oregon plays Iowa for conference matchup

Oregon Ducks (18-8, 7-8 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (14-11, 5-9 Big Ten)

Iowa City, Iowa; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -1.5; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nathan Bittle and Oregon take on Payton Sandfort and Iowa in Big Ten play.

The Hawkeyes are 11-4 in home games. Iowa is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Ducks have gone 7-8 against Big Ten opponents. Oregon averages 76.4 points while outscoring opponents by 4.9 points per game.

Iowa scores 84.1 points, 12.6 more per game than the 71.5 Oregon gives up. Oregon averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Iowa gives up.

The Hawkeyes and Ducks meet Wednesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Owen Freeman is averaging 16.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Hawkeyes. Sandfort is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

Jackson Shelstad is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Ducks. Keeshawn Barthelemy is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 3-7, averaging 75.5 points, 28.2 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.0 points per game.

Ducks: 4-6, averaging 72.0 points, 27.7 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.