Oregon Ducks and Indiana Hoosiers meet in Big Ten Tournament

Indiana Hoosiers (18-11, 10-8 Big Ten) vs. Oregon Ducks (19-10, 10-8 Big Ten)

Indianapolis; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon squares off against Indiana in the Big Ten Tournament.

The Ducks are 10-8 against Big Ten opponents and 9-2 in non-conference play. Oregon has a 5-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hoosiers’ record in Big Ten action is 10-8. Indiana ranks third in the Big Ten shooting 36.2% from 3-point range.

Oregon scores 68.4 points, 5.0 more per game than the 63.4 Indiana allows. Indiana has shot at a 45.4% clip from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points greater than the 40.6% shooting opponents of Oregon have averaged.

The teams did not meet during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nani Falatea averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Ducks, scoring 7.8 points while shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc. Deja Kelly is shooting 36.6% and averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

Yarden Garzon is scoring 14.1 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Hoosiers. Sydney Parrish is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 5-5, averaging 64.5 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Hoosiers: 6-4, averaging 70.4 points, 26.9 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.