Oral Roberts visits Omaha following Cave’s 29-point game

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (18-6, 8-3 Summit) at Omaha Mavericks (10-14, 2-9 Summit)

Omaha, Nebraska; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha hosts Oral Roberts after Grace Cave scored 29 points in Omaha’s 65-56 win against the UMKC Kangaroos.

The Mavericks have gone 5-5 in home games. Omaha is fifth in the Summit with 31.1 points per game in the paint led by Ja Harvey averaging 10.0.

The Golden Eagles are 8-3 against Summit opponents. Oral Roberts is 3-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Omaha is shooting 41.6% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 42.7% Oral Roberts allows to opponents. Oral Roberts averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Omaha allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harriet Ford is averaging 8.1 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Mavericks. Cave is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Emily Robinson is averaging 9.4 points and 3.2 assists for the Golden Eagles. Taleyah Jones is averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 1-9, averaging 60.9 points, 27.9 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 79.5 points, 33.9 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.