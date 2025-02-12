Oral Roberts visits North Dakota State following White’s 25-point performance

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (6-17, 2-8 Summit League) at North Dakota State Bison (17-9, 6-5 Summit League)

Fargo, North Dakota; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State plays Oral Roberts after Jacari White scored 25 points in North Dakota State’s 85-74 loss to the Omaha Mavericks.

The Bison have gone 8-4 in home games. North Dakota State averages 9.8 turnovers per game and is 7-0 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Golden Eagles are 2-8 against Summit League opponents. Oral Roberts has a 3-11 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

North Dakota State averages 12.2 made 3-pointers per game, 4.3 more made shots than the 7.9 per game Oral Roberts allows. Oral Roberts has shot at a 44.9% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points above the 44.3% shooting opponents of North Dakota State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: White averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, scoring 16.1 points while shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc. Jacksen Moni is averaging 19.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists over the last 10 games.

Issac McBride is scoring 18.7 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Golden Eagles. JoJo Moore is averaging 14.9 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 51.9% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 6-4, averaging 79.6 points, 30.6 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 2.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 2-8, averaging 76.0 points, 27.1 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 3.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.7 points.

