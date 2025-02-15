Oral Roberts visits North Dakota after McBride’s 34-point performance

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (6-18, 2-9 Summit League) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (9-18, 3-9 Summit League)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fightin’ Hawks -6.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts visits North Dakota after Issac McBride scored 34 points in Oral Roberts’ 94-88 overtime loss to the North Dakota State Bison.

The Fightin’ Hawks have gone 6-6 in home games. North Dakota ranks second in the Summit League in rebounding with 34.5 rebounds. Amar Kuljuhovic paces the Fightin’ Hawks with 6.8 boards.

The Golden Eagles are 2-9 in conference play. Oral Roberts allows 79.2 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.8 points per game.

North Dakota is shooting 43.0% from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points lower than the 47.4% Oral Roberts allows to opponents. Oral Roberts averages 75.4 points per game, 3.8 fewer than the 79.2 North Dakota allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Treysen Eaglestaff is scoring 18.7 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Fightin’ Hawks. Mier Panoam is averaging 15.1 points and 6.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

McBride averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 19.4 points while shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc. JoJo Moore is averaging 15.4 points and six rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Hawks: 3-7, averaging 78.8 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.6 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 2-8, averaging 78.1 points, 27.7 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 3.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.