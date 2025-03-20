Oral Roberts visits Missouri State following Stokes’ 21-point game

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (24-8, 14-5 Summit) at Missouri State Bears (25-8, 17-5 MVC)

Springfield, Missouri; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State takes on Oral Roberts after Lacy Stokes scored 21 points in Missouri State’s 76-67 loss to the Belmont Bruins.

Missouri State is 5-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Oral Roberts is the leader in the Summit scoring 11.5 fast break points per game.

Missouri State is shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 42.9% Oral Roberts allows to opponents. Oral Roberts scores 20.3 more points per game (83.2) than Missouri State gives up to opponents (62.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Stokes is averaging 14.3 points, 4.1 assists and 2.6 steals for the Bears. Kyrah Daniels is averaging 13.6 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

Taleyah Jones is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Emily Robinson is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 7-3, averaging 72.7 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.8 steals and three blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 7-3, averaging 86.5 points, 28.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 9.5 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.