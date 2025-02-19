Oral Roberts visits Denver following Akins’ 27-point game

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (6-19, 2-10 Summit League) at Denver Pioneers (9-19, 3-10 Summit League)

Denver; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pioneers -3.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Denver hosts Oral Roberts after Sebastian Akins scored 27 points in Denver’s 89-84 overtime loss to the North Dakota State Bison.

The Pioneers are 6-6 in home games. Denver is ninth in the Summit League in rebounding with 27.2 rebounds. Nicholas Shogbonyo paces the Pioneers with 4.6 boards.

The Golden Eagles have gone 2-10 against Summit League opponents. Oral Roberts ranks third in the Summit League shooting 37.5% from 3-point range.

Denver is shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points lower than the 47.3% Oral Roberts allows to opponents. Oral Roberts averages 75.5 points per game, 3.7 fewer than the 79.2 Denver allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeAndre Craig is averaging 13.5 points for the Pioneers. Akins is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Issac McBride averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 19.8 points while shooting 41.6% from beyond the arc. JoJo Moore is shooting 48.2% and averaging 14.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 3-7, averaging 68.9 points, 27.6 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 2-8, averaging 76.2 points, 28.2 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 3.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.