Oral Roberts takes on St. Thomas after Jones’ 28-point showing

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (22-6, 12-3 Summit) at Saint Thomas Tommies (15-12, 7-7 Summit)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts faces St. Thomas after Taleyah Jones scored 28 points in Oral Roberts’ 100-84 victory over the North Dakota State Bison.

The Tommies are 9-5 on their home court. St. Thomas ranks sixth in the Summit with 7.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Alyssa Sand averaging 2.0.

The Golden Eagles are 12-3 in Summit play. Oral Roberts has a 4-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

St. Thomas makes 45.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than Oral Roberts has allowed to its opponents (43.2%). Oral Roberts averages 15.9 more points per game (84.0) than St. Thomas allows (68.1).

The Tommies and Golden Eagles meet Wednesday for the first time in Summit play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amber Scalia is scoring 15.2 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Tommies. Jo Langbehn is averaging 13.5 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 63.2% over the last 10 games.

Makyra Tramble is shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 10.7 points, 3.4 assists and two steals. Jones is averaging 17 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tommies: 7-3, averaging 75.2 points, 26.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 9-1, averaging 87.2 points, 28.3 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 10.6 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.