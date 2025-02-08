Oral Roberts hosts South Dakota after Forte’s 25-point outing

South Dakota Coyotes (14-10, 5-4 Summit League) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (6-16, 2-7 Summit League)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coyotes -1; over/under is 171.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota visits Oral Roberts after Chase Forte scored 25 points in South Dakota’s 86-79 win over the Denver Pioneers.

The Golden Eagles have gone 6-5 at home. Oral Roberts is 3-11 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Coyotes are 5-4 against Summit League opponents. South Dakota ranks seventh in the Summit League with 11.9 assists per game led by Forte averaging 3.1.

Oral Roberts’ average of 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 9.3 per game South Dakota gives up. South Dakota scores 7.4 more points per game (86.1) than Oral Roberts gives up (78.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Issac McBride averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 18.5 points while shooting 42.0% from beyond the arc. Sam Alajiki is averaging 11.8 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Forte is averaging 16.4 points, 3.1 assists and two steals for the Coyotes. Kaleb Stewart is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 3-7, averaging 77.8 points, 26.3 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 3.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.6 points per game.

Coyotes: 5-5, averaging 84.9 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 90.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.