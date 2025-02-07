Oral Roberts hosts Forte and South Dakota

South Dakota Coyotes (14-10, 5-4 Summit League) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (6-16, 2-7 Summit League)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota visits Oral Roberts after Chase Forte scored 25 points in South Dakota’s 86-79 win against the Denver Pioneers.

The Golden Eagles are 6-5 in home games. Oral Roberts is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Coyotes are 5-4 against Summit League opponents. South Dakota is fourth in college basketball scoring 86.1 points per game while shooting 46.5%.

Oral Roberts scores 74.9 points per game, 8.6 fewer points than the 83.5 South Dakota allows. South Dakota averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Oral Roberts gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Issac McBride is shooting 42.0% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 18.5 points. JoJo Moore is shooting 53.3% and averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

Forte is averaging 16.4 points, 3.1 assists and two steals for the Coyotes. Isaac Bruns is averaging 16.6 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 3-7, averaging 77.8 points, 26.3 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 3.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.6 points per game.

Coyotes: 5-5, averaging 84.9 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 90.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.