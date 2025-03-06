Oral Roberts Golden Eagles play in Summit Tournament against the South Dakota Coyotes

South Dakota Coyotes (11-19, 5-11 Summit) vs. Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (22-7, 12-4 Summit)

Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Thursday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts and South Dakota square off in the Summit Tournament.

The Golden Eagles have gone 12-4 against Summit teams, with a 10-3 record in non-conference play. Oral Roberts is 19-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.1 turnovers per game.

The Coyotes’ record in Summit action is 5-11. South Dakota is sixth in the Summit scoring 66.4 points per game and is shooting 40.8%.

Oral Roberts’ average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game South Dakota gives up. South Dakota averages 66.4 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than the 73.2 Oral Roberts allows.

The teams did not meet during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Makyra Tramble is shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 10.8 points, 3.3 assists and two steals. Taleyah Jones is shooting 43.2% and averaging 18.0 points over the last 10 games.

Grace Larkins is scoring 24.2 points per game with 9.4 rebounds and 5.7 assists for the Coyotes. Carley Duffney is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 86.9 points, 27.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 11.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Coyotes: 2-8, averaging 61.4 points, 21.8 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.