Oral Roberts and South Dakota State square off in conference matchup

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (19-10, 10-4 Summit League) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (7-20, 3-11 Summit League)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oscar Cluff and South Dakota State take on Issac McBride and Oral Roberts in Summit League action.

The Golden Eagles have gone 7-6 in home games. Oral Roberts is seventh in the Summit League in team defense, allowing 78.7 points while holding opponents to 47.0% shooting.

The Jackrabbits are 10-4 in Summit League play. South Dakota State averages 80.6 points while outscoring opponents by 7.5 points per game.

Oral Roberts is shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 42.4% South Dakota State allows to opponents. South Dakota State averages 80.6 points per game, 1.9 more than the 78.7 Oral Roberts allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: McBride is scoring 19.4 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. JoJo Moore is averaging 12.6 points and 4.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Cluff is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 12.5 rebounds for the Jackrabbits. Joe Sayler is averaging 13.8 points and 2.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 2-8, averaging 72.8 points, 28.1 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points per game.

Jackrabbits: 8-2, averaging 81.8 points, 36.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.