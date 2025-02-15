Onyiah and Cal host Syracuse

Syracuse Orange (10-14, 4-9 ACC) at California Golden Bears (20-6, 8-5 ACC)

Berkeley, California; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal hosts Syracuse after Ugonne Onyiah scored 21 points in Cal’s 72-63 win against the Boston College Eagles.

The Golden Bears are 13-1 on their home court. Cal averages 18.2 turnovers per game and is 7-0 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Orange are 4-9 in ACC play. Syracuse ranks sixth in the ACC with 35.2 rebounds per game led by Kyra Wood averaging 7.1.

Cal makes 45.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than Syracuse has allowed to its opponents (42.7%). Syracuse has shot at a 41.9% clip from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points above the 38.5% shooting opponents of Cal have averaged.

The Golden Bears and Orange face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Onyiah is averaging 11.1 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Golden Bears. Lulu Twidale is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Georgia Woolley is shooting 35.2% and averaging 15.2 points for the Orange. Sophie Burrows is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Bears: 6-4, averaging 66.3 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Orange: 4-6, averaging 66.3 points, 36.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.