O’Neil, Idaho State Bengals to host McClain and the Eastern Washington Eagles

Eastern Washington Eagles (6-15, 2-6 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (8-10, 3-4 Big Sky)

Pocatello, Idaho; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jake O’Neil and Idaho State host Nic McClain and Eastern Washington in Big Sky action Thursday.

The Bengals have gone 6-2 at home. Idaho State ranks second in the Big Sky in rebounding averaging 35.9 rebounds. O’Neil paces the Bengals with 10.6 boards.

The Eagles have gone 2-6 against Big Sky opponents. Eastern Washington allows 75.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.3 points per game.

Idaho State averages 74.1 points per game, 1.8 fewer points than the 75.9 Eastern Washington gives up. Eastern Washington averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Idaho State allows.

The Bengals and Eagles square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Darling is shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bengals, while averaging 16.1 points, 5.8 assists and 1.5 steals. O’Neil is shooting 45.8% and averaging 14.7 points over the past 10 games.

Andrew Cook is averaging 15 points and 1.6 steals for the Eagles. Mason Williams is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bengals: 5-5, averaging 74.3 points, 36.6 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 73.2 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

