Omier, Baylor Bears take on the West Virginia Mountaineers

West Virginia Mountaineers (15-9, 7-7 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (15-9, 7-6 Big 12)

Waco, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Norchad Omier and Baylor host Javon Small and West Virginia in Big 12 action Saturday.

The Bears have gone 11-1 at home. Baylor is seventh in the Big 12 with 15.4 assists per game led by Robert O. Wright III averaging 4.7.

The Mountaineers have gone 7-7 against Big 12 opponents. West Virginia is second in the Big 12 allowing 64.0 points while holding opponents to 40.4% shooting.

Baylor averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 3.1 more made shots than the 5.9 per game West Virginia allows. West Virginia averages 69.4 points per game, 0.4 fewer than the 69.8 Baylor allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Omier is averaging 15.7 points and 10.3 rebounds for the Bears. VJ Edgecombe is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games.

Small is averaging 18.5 points, 5.5 assists and 1.8 steals for the Mountaineers. Amani Hansberry is averaging 8.7 points and 5.9 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 74.4 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Mountaineers: 4-6, averaging 62.6 points, 24.7 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.