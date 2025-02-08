Omaha visits UMKC after Bennett’s 30-point performance

Omaha Mavericks (9-14, 1-9 Summit) at UMKC Kangaroos (10-14, 6-3 Summit)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC plays Omaha after Emani Bennett scored 30 points in UMKC’s 73-65 victory against the Denver Pioneers.

The Kangaroos are 6-4 on their home court. UMKC is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Mavericks are 1-9 in Summit play. Omaha has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UMKC averages 63.6 points per game, 9.6 fewer points than the 73.2 Omaha allows. Omaha has shot at a 41.6% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points fewer than the 42.7% shooting opponents of UMKC have averaged.

The Kangaroos and Mavericks square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lisa Thomas is averaging 3.3 points, 3.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Kangaroos. Bennett is averaging 19.1 points over the last 10 games.

Grace Cave is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Mavericks. Ja Harvey is averaging 8.3 points and 2.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kangaroos: 7-3, averaging 70.6 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 10.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Mavericks: 1-9, averaging 61.5 points, 27.3 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.