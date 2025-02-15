Omaha visits St. Thomas following Sutton’s 20-point showing

Omaha Mavericks (16-11, 10-2 Summit League) at Saint Thomas Tommies (19-7, 9-2 Summit League)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tommies -7.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha takes on St. Thomas after Marquel Sutton scored 20 points in Omaha’s 98-85 loss to the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

The Tommies are 11-0 in home games. St. Thomas is second in the Summit League scoring 84.4 points while shooting 50.0% from the field.

The Mavericks have gone 10-2 against Summit League opponents. Omaha is fifth in the Summit League scoring 30.1 points per game in the paint led by Sutton averaging 7.1.

St. Thomas averages 10.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 8.5 per game Omaha gives up. Omaha has shot at a 45.8% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points above the 44.7% shooting opponents of St. Thomas have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kendall Blue is averaging 11.9 points for the Tommies. Miles Barnstable is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

Sutton is scoring 17.9 points per game with 7.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Mavericks. JJ White is averaging 19.6 points and 5.7 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tommies: 8-2, averaging 83.0 points, 26.0 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

Mavericks: 8-2, averaging 83.2 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

